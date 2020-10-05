Bukayo Saka lost for words after marking first England call-up with Arsenal goal

Bukayo Saka admits he has been unable to put his week into words after he followed up his senior England call-up with the opening goal in Arsenal’s win over Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old headed in his first-ever goal at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Blades, Nicolas Pepe adding the second before David McGoldrick reduced the arrears with a fine strike.

On Thursday, Saka was named in Gareth Southgate’s 30-man England squad after impressing over recent months in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

He was rewarded with a new long-term contract in July and is pushing for a Three Lions debut in the coming days.

“Words can’t really describe how proud I am, how happy I am and how excited I am to go (on international duty),” he told arsenal.com.

“It’s been a really special week with the call-up, going through to the next round of the Carabao Cup and now getting the win again and scoring the goal.

“I’m so happy with this week and I’m just hoping that I can continue to have weeks like this going forward.

“I don’t score too many headers! I’m really happy with this one and it’s such an important goal as well, I’m happy.”

The loss for Sheffield United means they remain without a point from their opening four Premier League games.

McGoldrick’s effort was their first league goal of the campaign but the forward believes it is too early for any anxiety to start creeping in at Bramall Lane.

“We are always trying,” he said.

David McGoldrick’s fine strike was Sheffield United’s first Premier League goal of the season (Neil Hall/PA)

“We have just got get going, get back to what we are good at in both boxes. We will get back to it, there is no doubt about that.

“We are only four games in and there is no panic button being pressed yet. We haven’t been at our best, we know that, but we have been in most games – we are still in it.

“If we up our levels, like I know we can, then we can fight our way up the league again.”