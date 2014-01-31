Bundesliga Preview: Bayern v Frankfurt

Bayern are hardly in need of a boost having gone 43 games unbeaten in the league, but look likely to have an additional option at their disposal this weekend.

France international Ribery is expected to make his return for Pep Guardiola's side having not appeared since the middle of December with muscular problems.

Struggling Frankfurt certainly go into the game as underdogs, but lost by just a solitary goal - scored by Mario Mandzukic - when the two sides met in August.

Armin Veh's side have pulled two points clear of the bottom three courtesy of recent wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin.

Thiago Alcantara's stoppage-time volley secured a 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Wednesday to keep Bayern's remarkable run going, and Thomas Muller is confident they can make it 44 unbeaten.

"We're capable of turning games around," he told the club's official website. "We picked ourselves up at half-time (against Stuttgart) and went for it.

"I'm looking forward to it (facing Frankfurt); it's always easier on the back of two wins. I hope we maintain our momentum, have a really good game and entertain the fans.

"They're not going to gift us the points, but provided we're focused and aggressive there can only be one winner."

Veh remains hopeful that Frankfurt can spring a shock at the Allianz Arena.

"We will play something different," he said. "I'm realistic, so cannot say we have a good chance.

"But as an athlete you want to get the most out of it and if possible, create a very, very, very big surprise."

Veh is already without Stefano Celozzi, Bastian Oczipka, Sonny Kittel and Marc Stendera, but will also rest Sebastian Rode and Carlos Zambrano to ensure they do not trigger suspensions.

Holger Badstuber and Bastian Schweinsteiger are still missing for Bayern, but otherwise Guardiola has a full squad to select from, with Mario Mandzukic pushing for a starting spot after making an impact as a substitute against Stuttgart.