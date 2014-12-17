Bundesliga Preview: Mainz v Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola's side have totally dominated the German top flight this term and will break their own previous benchmark of 44 points by the Christmas interval if they can pick up a victory at the Coface Arena, which will take them to 45.

A 2-0 victory over Freiburg on Tuesday, in which Arjen Robben scored his 100th goal for the club, saw Bayern sign off from the Allianz Arena for 2014 in style after a 4-0 thrashing of Augsburg last weekend had confirmed a fourth consecutive 'Herbstmeistern' (Autumn champions) title.

Bayern have not tasted defeat in the league since April, a run of 20 games, and a third straight Bundesliga title has looked a formality for much of the campaign.

The Bavarians' relentless success has seen a number of records broken under Guardiola - the most recent saw them register the Bundesliga's best defensive start to a season, with a paltry three goals conceded from 16 games so far.

A powerful backline and the world's best goalkeeper in the shape of Manuel Neuer have combined to make Bayern almost impossible to penetrate and the Germany number one - nominated for this year's FIFA Ballon d'Or - is no less determined to sign off from 2014 in style after a dominant year.

"It'll be important to win in Mainz as it's our last game before Christmas," he said. "We've invested a lot of energy in the last few weeks and months so we really have to win it.

"I don't really think about how many goals I'm going to concede, we really just do take it game by game.

"In the first half of the season I think we've played really well and been very successful."

As well impressive form, Bayern also have history on their side against Mainz. They have won all of their last four meetings, scoring 12 goals in the process.

The hosts will be keen to end their eight-game winless streak, but achieving that against Guardiola's side looks to be unlikely.

Kasper Hjulmand's side have been the Bundesliga's draw specialists this season, sharing the spoils nine times in 16 matches, however they have only recorded three wins, the last coming in mid-October.

"In the break, we have to work hard to create more pressure on the opposition," said midfielder Johannes Geis. "But before that, there is Bayern and I think everyone is looking forward to the game and the atmosphere.

"The chances of winning against such a strong team is not very high, but we'll go out on Friday and give everything again."

Bayern will be without defender Mehdi Benatia for the match after he limped out of the win over Freiburg with a groin injury, and Guardiola is also sweating on the fitness of Robert Lewandowski and Xabi Alonso.

The pair were withdrawn during the match on Tuesday with knocks and may not be risked.

Mainz have no new injury worries, but continue to be without long-term absentees Niko Bungert, Christoph Moritz and Julian Baumgartlinger.