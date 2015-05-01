Bundesliga Preview: Wolfsburg hunting Champions League breakthrough

Wolfsburg are aiming to sew up their second-ever UEFA Champions League group-stage spot, when they host Hannover in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

After continuing their stellar season by winning through to the DFB Pokal final on Wednesday, Wolfsburg can take that momentum and make certain of their spot in the European top tier in the 2015-16 season.

A win over the relegation-threatened Hannover - they sit just one point above the bottom three - will take Wolfsburg into Europe's elite for the first time since 2009-10, the season following their lone Bundesliga title.

"This is a massive moment for the team, for VfL and for the city of Wolfsburg," director of sport Klaus Allofs said, according to the club's website.

"It is sensational that we have booked our place in the final at the third consecutive attempt and that we have now finally done the job so convincingly.

"The [DFB Pokal final] clash with Dortmund will surely be a great game between two teams absolutely at eye-level.

"But before that, we must first achieve our greatest goal and secure second place in the Bundesliga."

Wolfsburg are on a two-match winless run in the league, although Hannover's streak without a win is 14 matches - stretching back to December.

The first of four Bayern Munich 'celebrations' sees the champions head to Bayer Leverkusen in the late Saturday kick-off.

Bayern were assured of the title when Wolfsburg lost to Borussia Monchengladbach last week.

Leverkusen (fourth, 55 points) are tracking third-placed Gladbach (57 points) for a spot in the Champions League group stages, but are already assured of at least the qualifying place.

Leading the race for the UEFA Europa League spots are Schalke - who host Stuttgart - and Augsburg, who welcome Cologne.

The two sides are level on 42 points, ahead of Hoffenheim (40), Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen (both 39).

In-form Dortmund are away at Hoffenheim after surpassing Bayern in the DFB Pokal semi-finals, and are also on a two-match league winning streak.

Bremen host Eintracht Frankfurt, while Freiburg take on Paderborn in a relegation six-pointer.

On Sunday, Hamburg - who are placed 16th - are away at Mainz, before Hertha Berlin welcome Gladbach.