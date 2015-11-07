Bundesliga Review: Bayern unstoppable as Wolfsburg slip up

Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in defence of their Bundesliga title as Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Stuttgart 4-0, while third-placed Wolfsburg were beaten 2-0 at Mainz.

Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller did the damage for the champions at the Allianz Arena as lowly Stuttgart were completely outplayed.

The home fans were also treated to the welcome sight of Holger Badstuber back in action as the defender came off the bench for the final half an hour after a long spell out with a thigh injury.

But, while Bayern march on at the summit, Wolfsburg's challenge faltered as Julian Draxler's early red card cost them dear at a Mainz side who ended a four-game winless run.

The winger was dismissed after 13 minutes for a high challenge on Gonzalo Jara, with Pablo De Blasis and Yunus Malli then scoring for the hosts.

Bayer Leverkusen also suffered the consequences of a red card as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Cologne, with Dominic Maroh netting the winner - his second of the game - following Kyriakos Papadopoulos's dismissal.

It was goalless in the games between Borussia Monchengladbach and Ingolstadt, and Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt, while the late kick-off saw Hamburg draw 1-1 at Darmstadt.