Bundesliga Review: Bayern win after Volland equals record, Djourou stuns Stuttgart

Robert Lewandowski's late strike ensured 10-man Bayern Munich secured a deserved 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim after Kevin Volland had scored the joint-fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Hoffenheim headed into Saturday's clash at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena looking for their first victory over Bayern in 15 attempts and they could not have wished for a better start as Volland netted after only nine seconds - equalling the record set by Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi a year ago on Sunday.

Volland took advantage of a stray pass from David Alaba to lash home and stun the champions, but Pep Guardiola's side responded and Thomas Muller equalised with his knee before half-time.

Muller hit the woodwork twice and Arturo Vidal struck the crossbar as Bayern dominated, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Jerome Boateng was shown a second yellow card for handball 17 minutes from time - also giving away a penalty.

Eugen Polanski hit the post with resulting spot-kick and substitute Lewandowski added insult to injury by scoring the winner a minute from time to make it two Bundesliga wins out of two for Bayern and deny the hosts their first point.

There was also a dramatic finale at the Imtech Arena, where Johan Djourou's first goal for Hamburg snatched a 3-2 victory over 10-man Stuttgart.

Hamburg were hammered 5-0 by Bayern in their Bundesliga opener and looked set for another defeat when Daniel Ginczek struck twice in the first half either side of Ivo Ilicevic's equaliser.

Stuttgart were rocked by Florian Klien's dismissal for a second bookable offence eight minutes into the second half, but they remained in front until Pierre-Michel Lasogga levelled six minutes from time.

And Djourou completed the turnaround in the 89th minute to stun the visitors, who have lost both of their opening two matches.

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking refused to lay the blame for his side's 1-1 draw at Cologne on talk of Kevin De Bruyne moving to Manchester City.

City are reportedly closing in on the Belgium international, who played the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but Hecking stressed that was not the reason for a below-par display after Nicklas Bendtner rescued a point six minutes from the end.

"I don't see how that is affecting us. You cannot blame a bad game only on one player. So I do not see a correlation," he said.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game as Bayer Leverkusen made it two wins out of two by seeing off Hannover, while Schalke were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw by Darmstadt.

Marco Russ' late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt at home to Augsburg.