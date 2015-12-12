Bundesliga Review: Hernandez hat-trick sinks Gladbach

Javier Hernandez scored a hat-trick as Bayer Leverkusen hammered Borussia Monchengladbach 5-0 in Saturday's Bundesliga encounter at the BayArena.

Stefan Kiessling opened the scoring with a first-half header before setting up the Mexican for his opening goal of the night in the 63rd minute.

The German added his second moments later, but Hernandez quickly stole the show with two goals in as many minutes to take his tally to 15 goals in his last 12 games in all competitions.

Former Manchester United striker Hernandez showed great agility to create space and stab home his second and was in the right place at the right time soon after to convert from Karim Bellarabi's cross and complete a 13-minute hat-trick.

Andre Schubert's side were unable to replicate the display that saw them beat Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 3-1 last weekend, and Pep Guardiola's men once again found the going tough against Ingolstadt.

However, second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Philipp Lahm downed Ralph Hasenhuttl's courageous side and ensured their place at the top of the table during the mid-season break.

Gladbach's defeat, combined with Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw at home to Hamburg, offered Hertha Berlin the chance to move into the top three.

Pal Dardai's side obliged in emphatic fashion, with Vedad Ibisevic scoring either side of a brilliant 25-yard free-kick from Marvin Plattenhardt in a 4-0 victory away at Darmstadt.

Hoffenheim survived an early scare when Ceyhun Gulselam hit the bar for Hannover to move off the foot of the table, leapfrogging Stuttgart who drew against Mainz on Friday, as Jonathan Schmid's header earned just their second victory of the campaign and their first under Huub Stevens.

Former Cologne striker Anthony Ujah missed a penalty for Werder Bremen as both sides saw their winless runs in the Bundesliga extend to four games with a 1-1 draw at the Weserstadion.