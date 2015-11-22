Bundesliga Review: Lucky Hertha see off Hoffenheim, Ingolstadt beat Darmstadt

Hertha Berlin failed to register a single shot on target, but still beat Hoffenheim 1-0 in Sunday's Bundesliga clash at a snowy Olympic Stadium.

Pal Dardai's men were second-best for most of the encounter, but Eugen Polanski's unfortunate own goal on the half-hour mark gifted them the three points.

Hertha therefore move back up to fourth in the table, while an unfortunate Hoffenheim side remain bottom after Augsburg's impressive 4-0 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

In Sunday's other Bundesliga fixture, Ingolstadt came from a goal down to beat Darmstadt 3-1 at Audi-Sportpark.

Aytac Sulu opened the scoring early on for Darmstadt after being set up by Konstantin Rausch, but the hosts took charge after the interval.

Robert Bauer levelled the scoring after 58 minutes, before Moritz Hartmann converted a spot kick just two minutes later.

Hartmann then sealed the points with his second of the game late on.