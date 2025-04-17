Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs: Live stream, TV details for Europa League quarter-final second leg

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in second leg of the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday April 17, with all the details on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt online or on TV from anywhere.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs: Key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Thursday, April 17 Kick-off time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue Waldstadion, Frankfurt UK TNT Sports, Discovery+ US Paramount+ (US) Free TRT (Turkey) Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs for free?

You can watch Spurs play Eintracht Frankfurt for free if you're in Turkey.

Public broadcaster TRT is showing the game, which goes out on the main TRT1 channel on TV. The Frankfurt vs Spurs free live stream will be on TRT's streaming platform, Tabii, which can be accessed via app or simply through a web-browser player without requiring registration.

Tabii is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Turkey or one of the other operating countries right now, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs on TNT Sports and Discovery+. On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

► Every word of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's astonishing Sky Sports interview, following loss to Chelsea

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN