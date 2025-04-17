Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs: Live stream, TV details for Europa League quarter-final second leg
The pressure is on Ange Postecoglou's with the tie poised at 1-1
Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in second leg of the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday April 17, with all the details on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt online or on TV from anywhere.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs: Key information
Date
Thursday, April 17
Kick-off time
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Venue
Waldstadion, Frankfurt
UK
US
Paramount+ (US)
Free
TRT (Turkey)
Watch from anywhere:
Can I watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs for free?
You can watch Spurs play Eintracht Frankfurt for free if you're in Turkey.
Public broadcaster TRT is showing the game, which goes out on the main TRT1 channel on TV. The Frankfurt vs Spurs free live stream will be on TRT's streaming platform, Tabii, which can be accessed via app or simply through a web-browser player without requiring registration.
Tabii is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Turkey or one of the other operating countries right now, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs on TNT Sports and Discovery+. On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
► Every word of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's astonishing Sky Sports interview, following loss to Chelsea
Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream.
What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.
Where else can I watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.