Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream and TV details for Europa League quarter-final first leg

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday April 10, with all the details on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt online or on TV from anywhere..

Key information

• Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date: Thursday, April 10

• Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

• Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)

• Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt for free?

You can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt for free if you're in Turkey.

Public broadcaster TRT is showing the game, which goes out on the main TRT1 channel on TV. The Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt free live stream will be on TRT's streaming platform, Tabii, which can be accessed via app or simply through a web-browser player without requiring registration.

Tabii is geo-restricted, so if you're away from Turkey or one of the other operating countries right now, you'll have to use a VPN if you want to get your usual coverage.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN