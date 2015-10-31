Bundesliga Review: Reus fires Dortmund to victory, Gladbach march on

Borussia Dortmund recorded a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen to narrow the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to five points.

Marco Reus took advantage of a goalkeeping howler from Felix Wiedwald in the ninth minute to open the scoring.

Anthony Ujah then levelled the scoring for Bremen, but Henrikh Mhitaryan restored Dortmund's lead shortly before the interval with a fine header.

The Armenia international turned provider after the interval as he set up Reus for his second goal of the game.

Borussia Monchengladbach beat Hertha Berlin 4-1 for their sixth consecutive Bundesliga win after they had lost their opening five matches of the campaign.

Oscar Wendt gifted Gladbach the lead after 26 minutes of play and Raffael doubled the lead just two minutes later.

Granit Xhaka converted a penalty after the break to effectively put the match to bed, with Alexander Baumjohann scoring a consolation goal for Hertha before Havard Nordtveit netted his side's fourth.

There were no goals to be seen in Huub Stevens' first match in charge of Hoffenheim as Cologne held out for a 0-0 draw at home.

Schalke endured a difficult game against Ingolstadt and had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Leroy Sane's 77th-minute strike cancelled out Tobias Levels' opener for the underdogs.

Yoshinori Muto put in a man-of-the-match performance for Mainz away against Augsburg, but it was not enough for the full three points as it ended 3-3 at the WWK Arena.

The Japan international found the net in the first and 30th minute to gift his side a two-goal lead, but Paul Verhaegh pegged one back from the spot. Koo Ja-cheol then levelled the scoring after the break before Raul Bobadilla made it 3-2 to Augsburg. Muto would eventually salvage a draw for Mainz, though, as he found the net in the dying seconds to complete his hat-trick.

Finally, Wolfsburg beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to move third in the table.

Nicklas Bendtner opened the scoring after 34 minutes of play after being set up by Vieirinha, yet Javier Hernandez responded before the break with the equaliser.

Dieter Hecking then opted to bring on Julian Draxler and Bas Dost, who were initially rested, and his decision immediately paid off as the former Schalke star netted the winner after an assist from the towering Dutchman.