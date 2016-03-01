Bundesliga Review: Schurrle hat-trick inspires Wolfsburg to easy win

An Andre Schurrle hat-trick inspired Wolfsburg to a comprehensive 4-0 win at rock-bottom Hannover in the Bundesliga.

Germany forward Schurrle broke the deadlock in the 36th minute and then added two more around the hour mark before Julian Draxler completed the rout 21 minutes from time.

Wolfsburg now sit just two points adrift of Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League play-off spot, while Hannover remain six points off safety.

Tuesday's other Bundesliga match saw Ingolstadt and Cologne play out a 1-1 draw in their mid-table clash at Audi-Sportpark.

Lukas Hinterseer's goal put the hosts 1-0 up at half-time, but their advantage was cancelled out by Anthony Modeste in the 72nd minute.