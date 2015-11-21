Bundesliga Review: Six of the best for Wolfsburg, Bayern extend their lead

Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten home record in the Bundesliga to 29 matches after dismantling Werder Bremen 6-0, while champions Bayern Munich opened up an eight-point gap at the top.

Werder failed to cope with a rampant Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena. The rout started in the 11th minute when Alejandro Galvez put Christian Trasch's cross past his own goalkeeper and Max Kruse made it 2-0 with a glancing header.

There was no respite after the break as Vieirinha converted Marcel Schafer's teasing cross, before Josuha Guilavogui completed a fine team move to stretch the lead.

Bas Dost scored his seventh league goal of the campaign with a clever finish in the 78th minute and Kruse's second in the closing stages completed the rout.

Bayern's form showed no sign of letting up as they consigned Schalke to just their second home defeat of the campaign at the Veltins Arena, leaving the champions eight clear of Borussia Dortmund – beaten 3-1 by Hamburg on Friday – in second.

The sides went into the break level as David Alaba's deflected effort was cancelled out by Max Mayer's strike in the 17th minute.

However, Javi Martinez's first Bundesliga goal since May 2013 put Bayern back in front with just over 20 minutes remaining, before Thomas Muller wrapped up the win in injury time.

Augsburg ran riot in a 4-0 victory at struggling Stuttgart, while Javier Hernandez scored a brace in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

In other matches, Borussia Monchengladbach moved fourth with a 2-1 win over lowly Hannover, while Cologne and Mainz played out a 0-0 draw.