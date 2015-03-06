Bundesliga: Stuttgart 0 Hertha Berlin 0

Huub Stevens' Stuttgart went into the game knowing a win would see them go within a point of moving out of the two automatic relegation places.

But the Bundesliga's bottom club never looked like taking all three points in a game that will be remembered for its ill-tempered nature rather than any significant chances.

Tensions boiled over in the second half as Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft was booked after claiming to have been elbowed by Georg Niedermeier and then confronting Christian Gentner.

Neither team could find a breakthrough despite seven additional minutes, with Hertha substitute Nico Schulz seeing red for a second booking in the final minute of play.

Stuttgart stay bottom, three points adrift of the relegation play-off place occupied by Paderborn, who Hertha are two points clear of.