How to watch Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses: Live streams for today's Women's Championship title decider

Watch Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses and see two second-tier rivals battling it out for Women's Super League promotion, with free live streams available globally.

The Women's Championship title race has gone down to the final day of the season and the two clubs in the running are playing on another.

The match will kick-off at 14.15pm BST / 09.15am ET on Sunday, May 4.

Read on to find out how to watch Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses live streams.

Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses in the Championship for free on the Championship YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Championship games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries may be blocked, including the UK. That's because there is a broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

Watch Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses in the Championship in the UK

Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses will be televised by broadcaster Sky Sports. It is the first Women's Championship game to be shown on Sky.

The game will go out on Sky Sports plus, starting at 14.15pm BST on May 4.

Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses preview

Birmingham City will want to send Louise Quinn off with a trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birmingham City vs London City Lionesses will see both clubs vying for top-flight promotion.

Birmingham will have added motivation as legend Louise Quinn, who hasn't played since October because of injury, will retire at the end of the season.

The club will want to see her career come to an end with a trophy.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Birmingham City will come away with a 2-1 win.