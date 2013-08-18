Bundesliga Wrap: Dortmund move top, Hertha held

New signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his top-flight debut for Dortmund, with last season's runners-up frustrated for much of the game as they struggled to break down the visitors' defence.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men eventually edged ahead thanks to second-half goals from two substitutes.

Jonas Hofmann, who came on for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was the first to strike after 75 minutes before Jakub Blaszczykowski's replacement, Marco Reus, added another from the penalty spot.

Kevin Kratz grabbed a late goal for the visitors from a corner but this proved to be no more than a consolation.

The result leaves Dortmund top of the pile, while Braunschweig are still waiting for their first win back since their return to the Bundesliga.

Sunday's other game saw a four-goal thriller at the Grundig-Stadion, as Nuremberg and Hertha Berlin drew 2-2.

After their 6-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt a week ago, Hertha found themselves a goal down at half-time thanks to a Josip Drmic effort in the 40th minute.

However, it looked as though the newly promoted side may pick up consecutive wins when Sami Allagui and Ronny put them 2-1 ahead.

It was not to be though, as Hiroshi Kiyotake struck a minute from time to claim a second consecutive draw for his side.

Nuremberg now sit in 11th place after two games, while Jos Luhukay's side are sixth.