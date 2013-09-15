Bundesliga Wrap: First point for Braunschweig

Adam Hlousek gave the visitors a surprise first-half lead before Emar Elabdellaoui levelled to give Braunschweig their first point of the season.

Despite having only found the net once so far this term, home side Braunschweig made a decent start and nearly had an early lead when Karim Bellarabi was denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Raphael Schafer.

Nurnberg took the lead after 28 minutes when Hlousek managed to get on the end of Timothy Chandler’s low cross at the far post to tap home.

The goal was harsh on Braunschweig, who nearly responded in the perfect manner when Deniz Dogan’s free-kick forced a good save from Schafer.

The home side continued to press and were rewarded after 70 minutes when Elabdellaoui netted with a well-hit drive.

The result leaves Braunschweig bottom of the Bundesliga with just a point, while Nurnberg, who are also still looking for their first win of the season, remain in 16th place.

In the day’s only other game, Hoffenheim bounced back from their 6-2 mauling at Stuttgart last week to earn a 2-1 win at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Goals from Anthony Modeste and Kevin Volland gave the home side a commanding 2-0 lead before the visitors replied though Branimir Hrgota 15 minutes from time.

The result moves Hoffenheim up to seventh in table, while Monchengladbach, who are yet to pick up a point on the road this season, slip to 11th.