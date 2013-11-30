Bundesliga Wrap: Top three all triumph

Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund were all in action and claimed maximum points to maintain their positions at the top of the table.

Arjen Robben scored both goals in Bayern's 2-0 win at home over Eintracht Braunschweig, who are bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 matches.

For Bayern, it was a fifth consecutive league win and seventh in all competitions.

Leverkusen remain four points behind in second after defeating Nuremburg 3-0 at home.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the 36th minute, before Stefan Kiessling doubled his side's advantage two minutes after the interval.

Son grabbed his second with 14 minutes to go, sealing Bayer's third straight win and leaving Nuremberg still awaiting a first win of the season.

Three points behind Bayer in third are Dortmund, who won 3-1 at 10-man Mainz.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the visitors with 20 minutes remaining, only for Maxim Choupo-Moting to equalise from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Dortmund went in front for a second time with a penalty of their own in the 78th minute, Robert Lewandowski converting after Elkin Soto was dismissed for handball.

Lewandowski then added a second spot-kick in stoppage time to put the result beyond doubt.

The game of the day came at Hoffenheim, who drew 4-4 with Werder Bremen in another fixture featuring three penalties.

Sejad Salihovic twice converted from 12 yards inside 18 minutes for the hosts, but Aaron Hunt and Eljero Elia made it 2-2, with the former also scoring a penalty.

Hoffenheim again moved two goals clear through Kevin Volland and Kai Herdling, but Nils Petersen pulled one back before Philipp Bargfrede snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to cap a dramatic match.

Elsehwere, Jefferson Farfan's brace and a goal for Jermaine Jones earned Schalke a 3-0 home win over Stuttgart, while the game between Hertha Berlin and Augsburg ended goalless.