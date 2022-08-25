Burnley and Blackpool charged with misconduct by FA

Burnley and Blackpool have been charged with misconduct after a melee broke out in the closing stages of their Sky Bet Championship clash last Saturday, the Football Association has announced.

Both clubs had a player sent off as tempers boiled over in the 83rd minute of the contest at Turf Moor, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The flashpoint came when Blackpool’s Sonny Carey brought down Ian Maatsen, who responded by pushing the Tangerines defender in the back. That provoked an incident in which several players became involved.

Carey and Maatsen were both shown red cards by referee Keith Stroud but both clubs could now face further action.

A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute, and they have until Tuesday (30/08/22) to respond.”