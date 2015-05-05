Burnley appeal Duff dismissal

Burnley have appealed for the red card given to Michael Duff in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

Duff was sent off by referee Jonathan Moss after 23 minutes at Upton Park for clumsily bringing down Cheikhou Kouyate in a crowded penalty area.

Mark Noble scored from the spot to condemn Burnley to a defeat that leaves them on the brink of relegation from the Premier League, sitting eight points adrift of safety with three games to go.

Both Burnley manager Sean Dyche and West Ham boss Sam Allardyce agreed that the decision was harsh, given players appeared to be covering Duff.

And Burnley have submitted a formal appeal before Tuesday's 13:00BST deadline in hope of Duff being allowed to feature in this weekend's clash with Hull City.