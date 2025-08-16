Tottenham boss Thomas Frank will be hoping to make it a wining start against Burnley this weekend

Watch Tottenham vs Burnley as the new Premier League season opens up for both sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 16 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Tottenham have a new man at the helm and will be hoping for better fortunes as their Premier League campaign gets underway on Saturday.

The Europa League holders decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou after his success last term, with Thomas Frank now installed as his replacement.

Spurs did throw away a 2-0 lead against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup just days ago and will be looking to make a statement against Burnley on their home patch.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the info you need on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley online and on TV, anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Spurs vs Burnley in the UK?

Tottenham vs Burnley falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Burnley in the US

In the USA, the Peacock streaming platform has the TV rights to Tottenham vs Burnley.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley in Australia

Fans down under can watch Tottenham vs Burnley in the Premier League through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Tottenham vs Burnley from anywhere

Out of the country when Tottenham vs Burnley is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Premier League preview

It's been a summer of change at Tottenham, with Frank now tasked with leading the Lilywhites into a new era.

Pressure will be high, and the master tactician will have to do so without the experienced head of Heung-min Son, who left for the MLS just last week.

That being said, Joao Paulinha and Mohammed Kudus are solid, Premier League-proven pieces of business and get a thumbs up from us, on each account.

At the back, Spurs often struggled to keep a consistent backline fit last term, but Micky van de Ven is, on his day, one of the best in the division.

Cristian Romero seems a solid partner on paper, but the two will have to build that partnership back up after lengthy respective periods on the sidelines.

As for the Clarets, it may be a tough season ahead for Parker and his men, who were promoted as the second-best side in the Championship.

New recruits Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja will have to settle in quickly at Turf Moor, having both signed from Chelsea.

Tipped to be relegated back to the second tier, losing James Trafford will be a huge loss, too.

The young England international signed for boyhood club Manchester City, despite links with Newcastle United last month.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 4-0 Burnley

FourFourTwo sees Tottenham running riot on home turf, especially given their quality against the Clarets when matched up man-for-man. Parker will have to hope Spurs have an off day, but given their display against PSG in midweek, they could be in for a long day if Spurs find their groove early on.