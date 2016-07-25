Burnley fan banned by club for racist abuse

Burnley have given an indefinite club ban to a supporter who was ejected from Saturday's friendly against Bradford City for shouting racist abuse at a player for the League One club.

No action has been taken against a second man who voluntarily left the stadium in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, which was strongly criticised on social media by Burnley striker Andre Gray, who scored twice in the 4-1 win.

A statement from Burnley read: "A 30-year-old man from Accrington has been interviewed by Burnley FC officials regarding racial comments aimed at a Bradford City player during the Clarets' pre-season friendly at the Northern Commercials Stadium on Saturday, July 23, 2016.

"And as a result, and subject to the right to appeal, the supporter will no longer be able to attend any Burnley FC matches, including away games, with immediate effect."

The statement added: "An investigation is still ongoing by West Yorkshire Police, but Burnley Football Club would like to thank Bradford City Football Club and West Yorkshire Police for their assistance in this matter.

"In closing, the club would like to reiterate that we have a zero tolerance approach to any such behaviour and strongly condemn discrimination of any type."