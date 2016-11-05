Burnley punished our errors - Pardew

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew rued his side's defensive sloppiness as they lost 3-2 at Burnley courtesy of Ashley Barnes' 94th-minute winner at Turf Moor.

Palace had trailed 2-0 through early counter-attacking goals from Sam Vokes and Johann Gudmundsson, but fought back to level the scores thanks to Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke.

However, in stoppage time, another Burnley breakaway cost Pardew's men a point as Barnes smashed home, leaving the former Newcastle United manager devastated.

"I would have been quite happy to take the point," he told a post-match news conference. "Unfortunately we made another error, which we did for all of their goals.

"As powerful as we are at set plays, we can't over commit like we did on those occasions.

"There wasn't much wrong with our game today outside of those big errors - and Burnley punished those errors."

Palace have now lost four consecutive games in the Premier League, but Pardew insisted it would be unfair to judge his side on those results.

"The standard of the opposition is a little to do with the four defeats," he added. "Leicester away and Liverpool at home are tough games."