Burnley on the up, says record signing Brady

Robbie Brady believes he has joined a club on the up after completing a deadline-day move to Burnley from Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder signed a three-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday for a reported £13million fee.

He watched on as his new club defeated Premier League champions Leicester City and is now relishing the chance to get going at Turf Moor.

"It's a great move for me," Brady, who can also play-left back, told the Clarets' official website.

"It's where everybody wants to be and for me to get the opportunity, and the manager [Sean Dyche] to give me the opportunity, to come and play in it again is fantastic.

"I will grab it with both hands and hopefully I can do my bit to help the lads.

"It's been a fantastic start to the season and it looks like a club going in the right direction. I'm just buzzing that the manager has showed enough faith in me to want to bring me here and hopefully I can repay him.

"I'm ready to work hard and learn how things work here and hopefully I can fit in and do my bit."

The win over the Foxes, sealed by Sam Vokes' controversial late goal, lifted Dyche's side into the top half.