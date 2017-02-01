Burnley on the up, says record signing Brady
Burnley made Robbie Brady their record signing before Tuesday's transfer deadline and the midfielder is raring to go at Turf Moor.
Robbie Brady believes he has joined a club on the up after completing a deadline-day move to Burnley from Norwich City.
The Republic of Ireland midfielder signed a three-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday for a reported £13million fee.
He watched on as his new club defeated Premier League champions Leicester City and is now relishing the chance to get going at Turf Moor.
"It's a great move for me," Brady, who can also play-left back, told the Clarets' official website.
"It's where everybody wants to be and for me to get the opportunity, and the manager [Sean Dyche] to give me the opportunity, to come and play in it again is fantastic.
"I will grab it with both hands and hopefully I can do my bit to help the lads.
"It's been a fantastic start to the season and it looks like a club going in the right direction. I'm just buzzing that the manager has showed enough faith in me to want to bring me here and hopefully I can repay him.
"I'm ready to work hard and learn how things work here and hopefully I can fit in and do my bit."
The win over the Foxes, sealed by Sam Vokes' controversial late goal, lifted Dyche's side into the top half.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.