Burnley sign goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City on four-year deal

Burnley have signed goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

The Kosovo international has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes Vincent Kompany’s eighth summer signing.

Muric told the Burnley website: “I am very happy to be here. I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates now and begin training.

“I’m 23 now, so I feel it is the right time to move on and I’m looking forward to the new season.”

Kompany said: “We’re delighted to welcome Arijanet to the squad, he’s a player who has made great progress over the last few years and we’re hoping he can continue that here at Burnley Football Club.

“He’s a tall and strong goalkeeper with lots of qualities, that will be a nice addition to our team of goalkeepers.”

Switzerland-born Muric joined City in 2015 from Zurich club Grasshopper and had loan spells at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

He represented Montenegro at under-21 level before switching allegiance to Kosovo in 2018, for whom he has made 27 senior appearances.