Burnley too prudent in transfer market - Hyde

Burnley should have shown more ambition in the transfer market to fight against the threat of relegation, according to the club's former midfielder Micah Hyde.

A 1-0 defeat to Everton last weekend left Burnley bottom of the Premier League with just five games remaining.

A sizeable section of the club's supporters were left frustrated by a lack of arrivals in the January transfer window, while the likes of Marvin Sordell, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Stephen Ward joined for small fees in the close-season, although the trio's game time has been limited.

George Boyd did arrive from Hull City for £3million in September in Burnley's biggest deal since clinching promotion last April and the winger has made a positive impact.

Hyde, who represented Burnley in a three-year spell between 2004 and 2007, feels that Burnley needed to add more strength in depth.

"They have been too prudent in the way they've spent their money," Hyde told Perform. "In the middle of the season they had two strikers [Danny Ings and Ashley Barnes] scoring goals but recently that seems to have dried up.

"For me I think they lack goals, they need someone in more of a playmaker sort of role. They've got Boydy [George Boyd] whose a very good player, but they need someone with a bit more guile to create more chances.

"They have great work-rate and great team spirit, but for me they lack the goals. So they could have spent a bit more money.

"But if they do go down I think they have a squad to come straight back up and that's what they've done, good luck to them I wish them all the best and I hope they stay up."

Burnley face a crucial encounter against fellow strugglers Leicester City at Turf Moor on Saturday, with many describing the game as make-or-break for Sean Dyche's men.

However, Hyde feels that Burnley can stay up regardless of the outcome against Nigel Pearson's side.

"I'm not one to talk about extremes like make-or-break," he added. "If they lose this weekend then next weekend is still make-or-break. It's just an opportunity to get three points.

"We talk about six-pointers but all that's on offer is three points. They have to try and fight for that.

"Leicester have done well recently, they've got three wins in a row and will be in a buoyant mood."