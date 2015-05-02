Burnley want Dyche stay - Mee

Whether Burnley are relegated or not, defender Ben Mee wants manager Sean Dyche to stay put.

Dyche, who guided Burnley to the Premier League last term on a modest budget, has gained plenty of admirers for his brand of football, despite the club's lowly position in England's top flight.

Burnley are five points adrift of safety with matches against West Ham, Hull City, Stoke City and Aston Villa remaining.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Upton Park, Mee said his team-mates do not want the talented 43-year-old to leave.

"He has brought a lot of the lads' games on in his time here so obviously we definitely want to keep hold of him," Mee said.

"He has not just taken the selfish route and bought loads of players. He's worked with the people upstairs and done really well. It's been a good couple of years for the club to expand.

"It will be a massive challenge for us but we are looking forward to it - we still have that belief. The games coming up are massively winnable and we will look to do that, definitely."