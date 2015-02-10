Burnley's Marney out for rest of the season

Marney picked up the problem during Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to West Brom, with subsequent scans revealing the extent of the issue.

The 31-year-old is to seek specialist advice over the coming days with a view to being ready for the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

Having started his career at Tottenham, Marney began to see more first-team action when he joined Hull City in 2006 following a series of loan spells elsewhere.

After four years at the KC Stadium, Marney was snapped up by then Burnley boss Brian Laws in 2010, and has become a key figure during the club's first season back in the top flight.

Marney has started 20 of Burnley's 24 Premier League matches this term.