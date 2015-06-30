Burton and Day depart West Brom

West Brom have announced the departures of technical director Terry Burton and head of recruitment Mervyn Day.

The duo have been placed on gardening leave with immediate effect and given notice to terminate their contracts amid an "ongoing review of the club's performance".

West Brom appointed Tony Pulis as head coach in January and announced the exits of three members of their coaching team within a matter of days.

Rob Kelly, Dean Kiely and Keith Downing all left as former Stoke City boss Pulis brought in two of his own trusted lieutenants, Dave Kemp and Gerry Francis, before leading the club to Premier League safety.

And the overhaul at The Hawthorns has now continued with the exits of Burton and Day, who will be replaced "in due course".

In a statement, West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace said: "Both Terry and Mervyn depart with our best wishes for their future endeavours and gratitude for their efforts during another demanding season.

"But I am on record as saying the club would be engaged in an ongoing review at all levels and it was felt changes were required.

"We are looking ahead positively to a new beginning under Tony Pulis after two gruelling seasons. All our focus now is on preparing the squad for a stronger performance.

"Our plans for this summer are already in place. In Tony, we have a very experienced and hands-on operator.

"In the fullness of time we will recruit suitable candidates for the posts."