Busquets defends Pique after Sevilla error

Barcelona had been 2-0 up and cruising by the 31st minute at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but Sevilla battled back and secured a point late on, keeping Unai Emery's side firmly in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Lionel Messi and Neymar netted in stylish fashion, before Ever Banega brought the hosts back into the contest just before the break.

Sevilla secured a draw to extend their unbeaten home run to 24 Liga matches, as Gameiro rounded off a lethal counter-attack after Pique gave possession away, leaving Barca just two points ahead of Real Madrid in the title race.

But Busquets is not pointing the finger at Pique, instead lamenting Barca's inability to make the most of their first-half superiority.

"It would be wrong to blame him [Pique], it is the whole team's fault," Busquets told reporters. "We will not start pointing fingers, but there is no getting around [the disappointment].

"We were better, but in the second half Sevilla pressed more and the game became more even.

"Whether it [the result] is fair or not, it is what it is. We have to move on. It hurts because we are the league leaders and we wanted the three points to maintain our lead.

"But, we played a Sevilla team who have not lost at home in over a year and have also won a trophy.

"We wanted to take control of the game when we went ahead, but Sevilla played well, became intense and countered us."