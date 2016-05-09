Butland eyes pre-season return

Jack Butland hopes to be ready for the start of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign after making good progress in his recovery from a fractured ankle.

The Stoke City goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering the injury during England's 3-2 victory over Germany in March.

Butland underwent surgery to correct the problem and immediately began his rehabilitation process.

The 23-year-old will miss Euro 2016, but is optimistic he will be ready to rejoin Mark Hughes' for their preparations for the new season.

Butland tweeted: "On the way back from seeing the surgeon, walked in with crutches, walked out without them! Fracture healing really well! Happy boy!

"Just guna dust off my gloves and go and dive around the garden, fit for the weekend! #iwish

"I'm kidding, that would be a miracle! This weekend and the Euros are still a no! but all focus now on being fully fit for pre-season."