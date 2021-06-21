Bvuma: We know it’s not over

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has urged his side to keep their momentum going as they prepare for their Caf Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The Soweto giants managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Wydad in the first leg at the Stade Mohammed V last Saturday to put themselves in the driving seat in the two-legged fixture.

Amakhosi will now take a one goal advantage into the second leg at the FNB Stadium on Saturday after striker Samir Nurkovic earned Chiefs a vital away win.

Bvuma was named Man of the Match for his performance against the side from Casablanca after he made a number of crucial saved to keep his sides lead intact heading into the second leg.

'Everyone gave 100 percent, I’m happy with the result and with the clean sheet. We know it’s not over, it’s only halfway. We just have to keep going and working hard,' Bvuma told his club's official website.

Kaizer Chiefs against Wydad Casablanca will now take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with kick off set for 6pm.