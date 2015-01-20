Caballero enjoying challenging for trophies

Manchester City's Willy Caballero is excited to be at a club which regularly challenges for silverware.

The goalkeeper arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Malaga in the off-season, as manager Manuel Pellegrini looked to strengthen the competition for England international Joe Hart.

Caballero has played just twice in the Premier League this season, with four more appearances coming in domestic cup competitions.

The Argentinian is relishing the challenge of becoming Ciy's first choice keeper, and is delighted to have the opportunity to win trophies, with Pellegrini's men still fighting on three fronts in 2014-15.

"My mentality is that I have to keep training in the same way to be ready and I have to be ready for whatever happens," he said.

"This team has ambitions to win trophies. In my old team, the ambition was maybe just to play one year more in the same league.

"Here I feel like a young man. When I was young I played at Boca Juniors and always played for trophies and to be top of the table and I think this is the most important change for me.

"One league and another league is obviously different. It's not easy in England because every small team can have the opportunity to win every match.

"But I think I have the opportunity to be ambitious again and this is the most important change."