Cabaye relishing competition from Diarra

Yohan Cabaye believes Lassana Diarra will bring a healthy competition to the France squad following his return to international football.

The Marseille midfielder, who has not played for his country since 2010, was handed a spot for the upcoming friendly games with Armenia and Denmark by head coach Didier Deschamps.

The 30-year-old admitted he is relishing the chance to turn out for France again but Cabaye has insisted Diarra's return does not leave him feel threatened over his own place.

"Lassana is a great player, he's shown that, especially since he was out for so long. He has great qualities which will only improve the level of the team," Cabaye said on Tuesday.

"The France team isn't me, it's everyone. Again, if Lass can bring his qualities and his experience, everyone wins. Then it's up to the coach to make decisions. There's no problem."

Cabaye admitted he feels a renewed level of confidence ahead of France's next two matches after an impressive run of form in the Crystal Palace side following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

"I feel very good. I have another approach to weeks of training. It allows me to prepare differently," added the 29-year-old.

"To have the confidence of the coach is important to me. It gives me confidence coming here.

"The system is different at club level. We play with two defensive midfielders. You have to find your bearings quickly coming here, to play with your head, but I'm not worried. It comes naturally."