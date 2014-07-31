Cabaye: Trophee win can spark more PSG success

The Ligue 1 champions meet last season's surprise Coupe de France winners Guingamp at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Saturday.

PSG won the trophy last season and will be overwhelming favourites to retain it ahead of another season in which big things will be expected of them.

Laurent Blanc's men finished nine points clear of second-place Monaco last term and overcame Lyon to lift the Coupe de la Ligue in April.

Having brought in the likes of Serge Aurier and David Luiz, PSG will again take some stopping.

And Cabaye, who could play a part in Saturday's final after returning to training later than his team-mates due to World Cup exertions with France, is eager to start his first full season at the club on a high note.

"We will try to win as many trophies as we can and hopefully it will start this Saturday with the Trophee des Champions against Guingamp," he told the club's official website.

"Then there are four others to get. Personally, I hope to receive maximum playing time and help the team reach its goals."

Like PSG, Guingamp have also strengthened since they lifted the Coupe de France with victory over Rennes in May.

Jocelyn Gourvennec's side went on to preserve their top-flight status - finishing two points above the drop zone - and the Guingamp boss wasting no time in bolstering his squad.

The likes of Jonas Lossl, Ronnie Schwartz, Lars Jacobsen and Sylvain Marveaux have all arrived at the Stade du Roudourou and Gourvennec commented recently that increased competition will bode well for the coming campaign.

President Bertrand Desplat is hopeful of springing a surprise against big-spending PSG.

"The Trophee des Champions is our goal. This is a competition that can bring us a title," he told RTL.

"At Guingamp, we do not have the opportunity to play this type of game every year. We will take this very seriously, hoping to get the trophy and present it to our fans in Brittany."