Cabaye unsurprised by Martial talent

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye is unsurprised by the incredible start France team-mate Anthony Martial has made at Manchester United.

Martial, 19, arrived at Old Trafford as a shock £36million signing from Monaco in September, but has taken little time to settle in.

The teenager has starred early on, scoring three Premier League goals in four games for title-challengers United.

Cabaye, who is with France as they prepare for friendlies against Armenia and Denmark, backed Martial to continue his goal-scoring form.

"They speak about him [Martial in England]. I am not surprised about how quickly he fits in and what he’s able to do on the pitch. He’s very talented," he said.

"He’s very young but by the way he plays and behaves on and outside the pitch, he seems very calm and adult. He could manage all the fuss about his transfer and the fees.

"At the end of the day, the poor guy did not ask for nothing in term of the amount spent but it comes back on him.

"He’s doing very well. I wish he’ll keep doing that way. He has great abilities. I hope he’ll leave his mark on the Premier League."