CAF Champions League: ES Tunis face ES Setif

The 1994 and 2011 winners will fancy their chances of regaining their title after Al Ahly missed out on a third consecutive Champions League crown when they were beaten by 4-2 on aggregate by Al Ahli Benghazi in March.

The Egyptian club's exit has opened the door for a new winner of Africa's premier club competition, with ES Tunis expected to mount a strong challenge ahead of their first group game on Saturday.

Ruud Krol's side start with a home clash against Algeria outfit ES Setif, who saw off Cameroon side Cotonsport to progress to the group stage of the tournament.

Haythem Jouini has scored six games in only four Champions League games so far this season and Krol will be hoping the 21-year-old maintains that fine form in Group B.

Al Ahli Benghazi travel to CS Sfaxien on Sunday in the other Group B clash this week aiming to prove their triumph over Al Ahly was no flash in the pan.

Egyptian side Zamalek travel to face an AS Vita Club side that knocked out Kaiser Chiefs to secure their place in Group A.

Congolese club AS Vita Club come into the game on the back of back-to-back domestic defeats, so Zamalek will be plotting to take advantage of their poor form on Sunday.

The other Group A encounter sees Al Hilal Omdurman entertain in-form Congolese Super Ligue leaders TP Mazembe, who have won three domestic games in a row without conceding a goal, on Friday.