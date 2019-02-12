CAF Champions League Review: ES Tunis march on, Wydad held

Wydad Casablanca could only draw 0-0 at home to Lobi Stars in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday, but the 2017 winners remain on track to qualify as they have seven points from four games.

In Group A's earlier fixture, ASEC Mimosas were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African side also moving on to seven points after a contest that saw just two shots on target.

ES Tunis took a step towards qualifying from Group B with a 2-0 win at home to Orlando Pirates, Anice Badri giving the holders an early lead before substitute Haythem Jouini struck late to clinch the points.

Horoya moved into second place in the table behind the Tunisian side, with Ocansey Mandela and Hudu Yakubu on target in the second half to secure a 2-0 home win over Platinum of Zimbabwe.

Club Africain were thrashed 8-0 away to Mazembe in the biggest win in CAF Champions League group stage history earlier in the pool but recorded a more creditable goalless draw at home to recover some pride and collect their first point of the competition.

Simba boosted their chances of qualifying from Group D with a 1-0 win at home to pool leaders and last season's beaten finalists Al Ahly, Meddie Kagere scoring midway through the second half to send his side second behind the Egyptian giants.

And elsewhere in Group D, Ziri Hammar scored in the 78th minute to earn Saoura a 1-0 home victory against Vita Club - their first win of the group stage.