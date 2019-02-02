CAF Champions League Review: Mazembe maul Club Africain 8-0 in biggest group-stage win ever

TP Mazembe claimed the biggest win in the history of the CAF Champions League group stage with an 8-0 thrashing of Club Africain on Saturday.

Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas previously held the record thanks to a 7-0 win over Belouizdad in 2001, but Mazembe's remarkable display saw them rewrite the history books.

The hosts, who could ill-afford to drop more points in the three-team Group C after Ismaily were kicked out of the competition, were 4-0 up at half-time – Kevin Mondeko's brace added to by Mika Miche and Jackson Muleka.

Muleka got his second just past the hour, before a Tresor Mputu double and solitary Meschack Elia effort saw Mazemba romp home in historic fashion.

HIGHLIGHTS .. TP Mazembe 8-0 CLUB Africain

Al Ahly were similarly comfortable in victory, crushing Simba 5-0 in Egypt to stay top of Group D.

However, they might be disappointed they were unable to win by an even greater margin, having already led by five goals at half-time - Karim Nedved's brace adding to goals from Amr Al Sulaya, Ali Maaloul and Junior Ajayi.

In the same group, Vita Club and Saoura also played out an entertaining contest, as the latter came from two goals down to draw 2-2, meaning the former stay second and the latter remain bottom.

In Group B, defending champions ES Tunis left Orlando Pirates with a 0-0 draw, while Horoya claimed their first win with a 1-0 triumph at Platinum.

Wydad Casablanca sit top of Group A thanks to a victory at Lobi Stars, also clinching the three points with a solitary goal.