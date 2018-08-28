CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns crash out, Setif battle through
South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have surprisingly missed out on the CAF Champions League last eight.
Mamelodi Sundowns are out of the CAF Champions League following Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Horoya.
The South African champions had to win to advance to the quarter-finals alongside holders Wydad Casablanca, who were held to a goalless draw by Togo Port.
However, they could find no way past Horoya in Pretoria, meaning the Guinean side progress from Group C at the expense of the 2016 African champions.
Al Ahly won Group A after holding off KCCA to win a seven-goal thriller 4-3.
The Ugandans twice came from behind to level but could not find the win they needed to leapfrog ES Tunis, who drew 0-0 with Township Rollers to secure second spot.
ES Setif climbed into second spot in Group B after a 2-1 victory away to fellow Algerians MC Alger, meaning they go through alongside group winners TP Mazembe, who drew 1-1 with Difaa El Jadida.
Primeiro de Agosto beat Mbabane Swallows 2-1 in Luanda to advance in second place in Group D, Etoile du Sahel topping the table following a 1-1 result with ZESCO United.
