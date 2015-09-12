CAF Champions League Review: TP Mazembe and El Hilal secure semi-final berths
A 5-0 romp against Maghreb Tetouan saw TP Mazembe through to the CAF Champions League semi-finals, as El Hilal also qualified from Group A.
TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Sudan's El Hilal booked their places in the semi-final of the CAF Champions League in contrasting fashion in the final round of Group A matches.
Maghreb Tetouan went into the Saturday's games level on points with the eventual qualifiers, but the Moroccan outfit crashed out in humiliating fashion as TP Mazembe hammered them 5-0 in Lubumbashi.
Mbwana Samata was the star turn for the four-time champions with a hat-trick, while Rainford Kalaba and Roger Assale also got among the goals to secure top spot in the section.
El Hilal, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw against Smouha despite their Egyptian opponents having only pride to play for in Alexandria.
Amir Abou Sabaa put the hosts in front after 21 minutes, but Nasr Ahmed ensured a share of the spoils with 17 minutes to play.
Mazembe will face their former coach Diego Garzitto in the semi-finals when they take on the other remaining Sudanese side El Merreikh.
El Hilal are pitted against Algerian outfit USM Alger.
