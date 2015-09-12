CAF Champions League Review: TP Mazembe and El Hilal secure semi-final berths

TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Sudan's El Hilal booked their places in the semi-final of the CAF Champions League in contrasting fashion in the final round of Group A matches.

Maghreb Tetouan went into the Saturday's games level on points with the eventual qualifiers, but the Moroccan outfit crashed out in humiliating fashion as TP Mazembe hammered them 5-0 in Lubumbashi.

Mbwana Samata was the star turn for the four-time champions with a hat-trick, while Rainford Kalaba and Roger Assale also got among the goals to secure top spot in the section.

El Hilal, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw against Smouha despite their Egyptian opponents having only pride to play for in Alexandria.

Amir Abou Sabaa put the hosts in front after 21 minutes, but Nasr Ahmed ensured a share of the spoils with 17 minutes to play.

Mazembe will face their former coach Diego Garzitto in the semi-finals when they take on the other remaining Sudanese side El Merreikh.

El Hilal are pitted against Algerian outfit USM Alger.