CAF Champions League Wrap: Bullets bow out
Al Hilal knocked Big Bullets out of the CAF Champions League on Sunday just hours after the Malawi champions' defender Douglas Chirambo passed away.
Chirambo reportedly died of a brain tumour following a long illness, but the second leg at home to Al Hilal went ahead as scheduled and ended in a 1-1 draw - with the Sudan side going through 5-1 on aggregate.
A 4-0 defeat in Khartoum ensured Al Hilal were all-but assured a place in the next round and they finished off the job, with Frank Boubacar equalising for the visitors just two minutes after James Chilapondwa had opening the scoring with a 74th-minute penalty.
Last year's beaten semi-finalists TP Mazembe overcame a first-leg deficilt to beat Mamelodi Sundows and progress 3-2 on aggregate.
Sundowns led 1-0 after the first leg in Tshwane, but the men from Democratic Republic of Congo mounted a fightback with goals from Rainford Kalaba, Mbwana Samata and Roger Assale ensuring that Percy Tau's late strike was in vain.
CS Sfaxien also lost in the semi-final last season and they remain on course to make up for that disappointing after securing a 1-0 win over Semassi to saunter through 6-0 on aggregate.
Marius Noubissi scored the only goal of the second leg of a contest which was effectively settled last month when the Tunisians dished out a 5-0 first-leg hammering.
Kaloum Star are also through after beating ZESCO of Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties after the two sides were locked at 2-2 on aggregate after extra-time.
Kingsley Sokari's red card cost Enyimba, as Egyptian outfit Smouha scored twice in the last seven minutes to win 2-0 and advance 2-1 on aggregate.
Raja Casablanca, Leopard, Esperance Tunis, Sanga Balende and Eulma also progressed on Sunday.
