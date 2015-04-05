CAF Champions League Wrap: Bullets bow out

Chirambo reportedly died of a brain tumour following a long illness, but the second leg at home to Al Hilal went ahead as scheduled and ended in a 1-1 draw - with the Sudan side going through 5-1 on aggregate.

A 4-0 defeat in Khartoum ensured Al Hilal were all-but assured a place in the next round and they finished off the job, with Frank Boubacar equalising for the visitors just two minutes after James Chilapondwa had opening the scoring with a 74th-minute penalty.

Last year's beaten semi-finalists TP Mazembe overcame a first-leg deficilt to beat Mamelodi Sundows and progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Sundowns led 1-0 after the first leg in Tshwane, but the men from Democratic Republic of Congo mounted a fightback with goals from Rainford Kalaba, Mbwana Samata and Roger Assale ensuring that Percy Tau's late strike was in vain.

CS Sfaxien also lost in the semi-final last season and they remain on course to make up for that disappointing after securing a 1-0 win over Semassi to saunter through 6-0 on aggregate.

Marius Noubissi scored the only goal of the second leg of a contest which was effectively settled last month when the Tunisians dished out a 5-0 first-leg hammering.

Kaloum Star are also through after beating ZESCO of Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties after the two sides were locked at 2-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Kingsley Sokari's red card cost Enyimba, as Egyptian outfit Smouha scored twice in the last seven minutes to win 2-0 and advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Raja Casablanca, Leopard, Esperance Tunis, Sanga Balende and Eulma also progressed on Sunday.