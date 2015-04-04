CAF Champions League Wrap: Kano crash out

Nigerian outfit Kano - who had five players wounded by a gunman during an attempted robbery last month - had an almost impossible task after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Moghreb Tetouan in the first leg, and so it proved as a 2-1 victory was in vain.

Joining Moghreb in the second round are Al Merreikh, who went down 2-1 at Kabuscorp but advanced 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-0 first-leg success.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly's passage proved smooth, Momen Zakaria scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over APR that sealed a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

Stade Malien Bamako's qualification for the second round was similarly comfortable, as their 2-1 win over Mangasport followed a 3-1 triumph in the first leg.