CAF Champions League Wrap: Kano crash out
Kano Pillars and Kabuscorp bowed out of the CAF Champions League as neither side was able to overturn first-leg deficits.
Nigerian outfit Kano - who had five players wounded by a gunman during an attempted robbery last month - had an almost impossible task after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Moghreb Tetouan in the first leg, and so it proved as a 2-1 victory was in vain.
Joining Moghreb in the second round are Al Merreikh, who went down 2-1 at Kabuscorp but advanced 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-0 first-leg success.
Egyptian giants Al Ahly's passage proved smooth, Momen Zakaria scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over APR that sealed a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.
Stade Malien Bamako's qualification for the second round was similarly comfortable, as their 2-1 win over Mangasport followed a 3-1 triumph in the first leg.
