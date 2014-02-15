CAF Champions League Wrap: Nkana cause upset

The Zambian side were 2-0 behind after the first game in Swaziland, but they produced a rousing display at home to win the second leg 5-2 and progress to the first round of the competition 5-4 on aggregate.

Another impressive display from Young Africans saw them set up a first-round tie with defending champions Al Ahly after beating Komorozine 5-2 in the second leg, and 12-2 overall.

South African side Kaizer Chiefs had no problems getting past their Namibian opponents Black Africa, the PSL champions drawing 1-1 in Windhoek to book a first-round place with an 4-1 aggregate win.

After winning their first leg with Diamond Stars 6-0, Raja Casablanca completed the rout with a 2-1 victory in Sierra Leone to finish 8-1 winners.

Meanwhile, Kampala CCA survived a second-leg scare to book their place in the next round. The Ugandan side were 2-0 ahead from the first leg against Al Merreikh and very nearly threw their advantage away.

After taking the lead through Tony Odur in the seventh minute things looked comfortable for Kampala but goals from Ahmed El Basha and Mohammed Traore gave the Sudanese champions a 2-1 win, only for the hosts to qualify 3-2 on aggregate.

Congolese side Leopards de Dolisie were unable to beat Rayon Sports in either of their preliminary-round ties, but after the second leg finished 2-2 Leopards progress on away goals after the first leg had finished goalless.

Kabuscorp followed up their 5-1 first leg win over Cote d'Or with a 2-1 win in Caiman to complete a 7-2 aggregate win, and set up a potential first-round tie with Zamalek.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Flambeau de l'Est scored five minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw against Diables Noirs that sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory, while ASFA Yennenga needed penalties to beat Diambars.

ASFA won the second leg 1-0 to level the scores on aggregate, and with neither side scoring an away goal it was left to spot kicks to decide the winners as the Burkinese side progressed 4-2.

Goals from Kabiru Umar and Abdul Haruna were not enough for Kano Pillars to progress the first round, the Nigerian side falling to a 4-3 aggregate defeat as V Club's Etekiama Agiti sealed their win.

Mali's Real Bamako will also be in the first round after they held FAR Rabat to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, to progress on away goals after the 3-3 aggregate scoreline.