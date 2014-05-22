CAF Confederation Cup: Al Ahly eye Group B control

The Egyptian side, who have won the CAF Champions League a record eight times, dropped into the Confederation Cup after suffering a surprise defeat in the second qualifying round of the Africa's premier club competition against Al-Ahli Benghazi.

But Al Ahly have recovered from that disappointment and opened their Confederation Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Group B rivals Nkana last week.

Fathi Mabrouk's men were the only team to taste victory in the opening round of the group games, and can put themselves in pole position for a semi-final berth by replicating that feat.

But in Sahel they will face a side that has considerable pedigree in the competition having tasted glory eight years ago and reached the final in 2008.

The Tunisian side did not get past the group stage of last season's competition, though, and will need to improve on their showing in the 1-1 draw against Sewe Sport last Sunday if they are to boost their chances of doing so this time around.

Meanwhile, Ivorian champions Sewe Sport travel to Nkana with ambitions of bolstering their prospects of reaching the latter stages of a major competition following elimination from the Champions League in the group stages in 2013.

The qualification picture in Group B could become much clearer by the end of the weekend, however, Group A remains wide open with two teams still to play their matches of the group campaign.

Leopards de Dolisie's opening match with Cotonsport was postponed due to the amount of players called-up for Congo's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Namibia.

Joseph Omog's Leopards side now take on ASEC Mimosas, who drew 1-1 with Real Bamako last Saturday, in Ivory Coast, but it is Cotonsport who are likely to be the favourites to win the group.

The Cameroonian outfit reached the semi-finals of last year's Champions League, but suffered the same fate as Al Ahly by exiting the 2014 competition early on.

Still, Cotonsport should be expected to start the group stage with a victory in front of their home fans against Bamako.