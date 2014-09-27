CAF Confederation Cup: Leopards 0 Sewe Sport 0

The Ivorian champions went into Saturday's second leg with a one-goal advantage courtesy of Christian Kouame's second-half goal last weekend.

Coach Rigo Gervais had warned the Congolese hosts that his team would come to Dolisie to attack and score goals, but the visitors could not break down a resolute home defence, which has only been breached twice in the last four games.

The onus was on the hosts, though, but the Leopard struggled to replicate the same level of attacking threat that saw them rack up 11 goals in the group stage, more than any other team in the competition.

Sewe will meet either Al Ahly or Coton Sport in the final, with the Cairo-based outfit having secured a 1-0 first-leg advantage in Cameroon.

If they can avoid defeat in front of their own fans on Sunday, the eight-time African champions will be the first Egyptian side to play in a Confederation Cup final since the competition was launched back in 2004.