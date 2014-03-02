CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: ASEC off the mark

Koffi Davy Boua opened the scoring from the spot in the 11th minute of the first leg of the first-round tie, before Foba Stevens Koffi doubled the Ivorians' advantage at the death.

Ghana's Medeama can also lay considerable claim to a spot in the next round after their 3-0 home win against Maghreb Fes of Morocco.

Malik Akowuah's strike shortly before the half-hour mark set the ball rolling before the hosts kicked on in the second half with goals from Kabiru Moro and Kwame Boahene.

Also in Ghana, Ebusua Dwarfs left it late to record a 2-0 victory over Angola's Petro Luanda.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw until David Gomez broke the deadlock in the 85th minute, before Ricky Agyei Mensah made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Last year's semi-finalists Bizertin got their campaign off to a steady start with a 1-0 win at Desportivo da Huila - Edem Rjaibi scoring the only goal six minutes into the second half.

Egyptian outfits Ismaily and Wadi Degla were held to draws by FC MK and Douanes, but will feel more confident of picking up a positive result with the return legs on home soil.

In Sunday's other tie, Ferroviario Beira and ZESCO played out a goalless draw.

The return legs are scheduled to take place between March 7 and 9.