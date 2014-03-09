CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Djoliba go through

Amara Malle scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute to make it 2-2 on aggregate as the Malians progressed at the expense of their opponents from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Petro de Luanda overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 home win over Ghanaian side Ebusua Dwarfs

Flavio scored twice for the Angolans, while Gilberto and Ladji Keita also netted.

Tunisian outfit Bizertin triumphed 2-0 against Angola's Desportivo Huila to claim a 3-0 aggregate win.

Bizertin, who made the semi-finals of last year's competition, won on Sunday thanks to goals from Ali Machani and Youssoupha Mbengue.

Other results saw SuperSport United of South Africa beat Kenya's Leopards 4-2 on aggregate, while Difaa El Jadida of Morocco thrashed Gambia's Gamtel 6-0 across their two meetings.

Algeria's CS Constantine were 2-0 winners over Libya's Red Lions, prevailing 3-0 on aggregate, while Egypt's Ismaily edged the Democratic Republic of Congo's FC MK 4-3 on penalties after both legs were goalless.

Elsewhere, Egypt's Wadi Degla beat Togo's Douanes 3-1 on aggregate and Warri Wolves of Nigeria edged Union Douala of Cameroon 4-3.