Caf confirm Morocco to host Champions League final, Benin Confederation Cup

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have confirmed that Morocco will host the Caf Champions League final in Casablanca, while Benin will host the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Caf held an executive committee meeting in Kigali, chaired by the Caf President Dr Patrice Motsepe on Saturday to approved the host countries for the respective continental competitions.

It has now been confirmed that Morocco will host the 2021 Champions League final and Benin the Confederation Cup final.

The Mohamed V Stadium, home for Wydad and Raja Casablanca, will host the Champions League final, which is set to take place on July 17.

Meanwhile, Cotonou, Benin will host the Confederation Cup final, although they are yet to reveal which stadium the game will be played in.

