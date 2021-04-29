Caf reveals Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final draw procedure

The Confederation of African Football will conduct the 2020-21 Total Caf Champions League and Total Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw on Friday afternoon.

Caf Director of competitions Samson Adamu will be assisted by Cote d’Ivoire legend Abdoulaye Traore will run the draw process.

Below is the draw procedure:

Six Pots will be used for the draws.

Total CAF Champions League:

Pot 1 will contain all 2nd place teams (runners-up) of their groups:

Al Ahly SC, CR Belouizdad, Kaizer Chiefs FC, MC Alger

Pot 2 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group A: (Simba SC x 3 balls)

Pot 3 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group B: (Mamelodi Sundowns x 3 balls)

Pot 4 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group C: (Waydad AC x 3 balls)

Pot 5 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group D: (Esperance du Tunis x 3 balls)

Pot 6 will be an empty pot.

Step 1:

· Pick a ball from the runners-up pot (Pot 1) and show the team drawn.

Step 2:

· Pick 1 ball from the other pots (pots 2,3,4&5) except the pot that has the team that played in the same group of the runner-up team drawn in step 1 (to avoid having two teams from the same group playing each other).

Example: if we pick the runner-up (2nd of group A), we take one ball from pot 3, one from pot 4 and one from pot 5 and we eliminate pot 2 (containing the balls of 1st of Group A).

Step 3:

· The picked balls in step 2 are put in the empty pot (Pot 6).

Step 4:

· Mix the three balls of Pot 6 before picking one ball to determine the team who will face the runner up drawn in step 1 for the Quarterfinal 1.

Step 5:

· The same process will be repeated three more times in order to determine the remaining fixtures (Quarterfinal 2, Quarterfinal 3 & Quarterfinal 4) while eliminating the pot of the ball drawn in step 4.

According to the regulations: The runners-up shall play the first leg matches of the quarterfinals at home.

Semi-finals:

One Pot will contain all the quarter finals as follow: QF1 – QF2 – QF3 – QF4

Step 1:

· The first 2 balls drawn will play each other in SF1. The ball drawn first will play the first match at home and the ball drawn second will play the return match at home.

Step 2:

· The last 2 balls in the pot will play each other in SF2. The ball drawn first will play the first match at home and the ball drawn second will play the return match at home.

The Total CAF Champions League quarterfinalists are:

- Simba SC (Tanzania) – Reached semi-finals in 1974

- Al Ahly SC (Egypt) – Record nine-time champions, title holders

- Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – Champions in 2016

- CR Belouizdad (Algeria) – Debut appearance in the last eight

- Waydad AC (Morocco) – Two-time champions, last in 2017

- Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) – Debut quarterfinals appearance

- Espererance Sportive du Tunis (Tunisia) – Four-time champions, latest in 2018-19

- MC Alger (Algeria) – Champions in 1976

Total CAF Confederation Cup:

Pot 1 will contain all 2nd place teams (runners-up) of their groups:

Orlando Pirates, Coton Sport, CS Sfaxien, Pyramids FC

Pot 2 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group A: (Enyimba x 3 balls)

Pot 3 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group B: (JS Kabylie x 3 balls)

Pot 4 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group C: (ASC Les Jaraaf x 3 balls)

Pot 5 will contain 3 balls of the 1st place team of Group D: (Raja Club Athletic x 3 balls)

Pot 6 will be an empty pot:

Step 1:

· Pick a ball from the runners-up pot (Pot 1) and show the team drawn.

Step 2:

· Pick 1 ball from the other pots (pots 2,3,4&5) except the pot that has the team that played in the same group of the runner-up team drawn in step 1 (to avoid having two teams from the same group playing each other).

Example: if we pick the runner-up (2nd of group A), we take one ball from pot 3, one from pot 4 and one from pot 5 and we eliminate pot 2 (containing the balls of 1st of Group A).

Step 3:

· The picked balls in step 2 are put in the empty pot (Pot 6).

Step 4:

· Mix the three balls of Pot 6 before picking one ball to determine the team who will face the runner up drawn in step 1 for the Quarterfinal 1.

Step 5:

· The same process will be repeated three more times in order to determine the remaining fixtures (Quarterfinal 2, Quarterfinal 3 & Quarterfinal 4) while eliminating the pot of the ball drawn in step 4.

According to the regulations: The runners-up shall play the first leg matches of the quarterfinals at home.

Semi-finals:

One Pot will contain all the quarter finals as follow: QF1 – QF2 – QF3 – QF4

Step 1:

· The first 2 balls drawn will play each other in SF1. The ball drawn first will play the first match at home and the ball drawn second will play the return match at home.

Step 2:

· The last 2 balls in the pot will play each other in SF2. The ball drawn first will play the first match at home and the ball drawn second will play the return match at home.

The Total CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalists are:

- Enyimba (Nigeria) – Twice CAF Champions League winners

- Orlando Pirates (South Africa) - CAF Champions League winners in 1995, Confederation Cup runners up in 2015

- JS Kabylie (Algeria) - Record three-time CAF Cup winners

- Coton Sport (Cameroon) - CAF Champions League runners up in 2008, CAF Cup losing finalists in 2003

- ASC Les Jaraaf des Dakar (Senegal) – Debut appearance in Confederation Cup quarterfinals

- CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) - Record CAF Confederation Cup winners with three titles

- Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) – Confederation Cup winners in 2018, three-time African Champions

- Pyramids FC (Egypt) - Last season runners up